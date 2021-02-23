Etsy (ETSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ETSY opened at $213.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.34. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $239.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $195,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock worth $6,006,346. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

