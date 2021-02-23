EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Get EuroDry alerts:

NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.76. 148,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.19. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that EuroDry will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.