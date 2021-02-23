Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.58

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $67.15 million and $1.72 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everest has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.32 or 0.00467032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00069533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00079784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 147.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.89 or 0.00503133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00072447 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

Everest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

