EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVER traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. 42,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,828. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -162.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28.

Get EverQuote alerts:

In other news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $89,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,886. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.