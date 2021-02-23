EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Raymond James

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

EVER stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. 2,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,828. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.54 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $89,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $743,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,676,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,255 shares of company stock worth $3,320,886 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in EverQuote by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EverQuote by 6,143.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

