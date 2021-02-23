EverQuote’s (EVER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Shares of EVER traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. 29,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,828. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.35 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $743,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,676,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $89,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,255 shares of company stock worth $3,320,886. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EverQuote by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EverQuote by 6,143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

