Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Everspin Technologies to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MRAM stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $121.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.