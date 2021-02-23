Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Raised to $9.00 at Mizuho

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.72.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $83,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

