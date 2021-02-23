Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($0.22). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,087 shares of company stock worth $10,788,778. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,419,000 after buying an additional 215,604 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after buying an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after buying an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,149,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,264,000 after buying an additional 140,565 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average is $115.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

