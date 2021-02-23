Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $6.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.15. 26,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,375. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

