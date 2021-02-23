Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $5.90 on Tuesday, hitting $126.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

