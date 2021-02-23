EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

EYPT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of EYPT opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

