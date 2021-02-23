FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,158 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE opened at $111.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $578,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,058 shares of company stock worth $13,515,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

