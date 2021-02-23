FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $3,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $111,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,855.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,018 shares of company stock worth $11,437,087. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

