FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,812 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 129.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Rollins by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,894 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rollins by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

