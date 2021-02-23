FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 807 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,323,000 after acquiring an additional 104,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $214.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average of $238.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

