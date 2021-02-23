FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $254.67 on Friday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in FedEx by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,006 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in FedEx by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

