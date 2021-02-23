Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

NASDAQ:FENC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 43,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,946. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $206.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 544.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

