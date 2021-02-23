Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Trading Down 0.7%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €68.50 ($80.59) and last traded at €68.80 ($80.94). Approximately 47,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €69.30 ($81.53).

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIE shares. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.43 ($81.68).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.06.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:FIE)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

