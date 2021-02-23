FIL Ltd Acquires Shares of 295,982 Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 295,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Ternium as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,100,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after buying an additional 1,216,981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.