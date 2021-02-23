FIL Ltd Has $4.32 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,115 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 29.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in American Tower by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 73,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 13.3% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT opened at $225.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.09 and its 200-day moving average is $235.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

