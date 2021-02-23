FIL Ltd Has $4.75 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072,549 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

