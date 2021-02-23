FIL Ltd Purchases 88,609 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

FIL Ltd increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,609 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 72.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.46, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

