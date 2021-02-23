FIL Ltd Takes $5.31 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 138,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,051,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $99,240,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $97,300,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $56,703,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $13,282,000.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

AIRC stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

