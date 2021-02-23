Financial Comparison: Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) versus Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN)

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Watts Water Technologies and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watts Water Technologies $1.60 billion 2.49 $131.50 million $4.07 29.08 Nisun International Enterprise Development Group $21.10 million 17.66 $2.74 million N/A N/A

Watts Water Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

Profitability

This table compares Watts Water Technologies and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watts Water Technologies 7.67% 13.15% 7.45% Nisun International Enterprise Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Watts Water Technologies and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watts Water Technologies 0 4 0 0 2.00 Nisun International Enterprise Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $124.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.77%. Given Watts Water Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Watts Water Technologies is more favorable than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of Watts Water Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Watts Water Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Watts Water Technologies beats Nisun International Enterprise Development Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. It also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products, such as boilers, water heaters, and heating solution; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications. In addition, the company offers drainage and water re-use products comprising drainage products and engineered rain water harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine, and residential applications; and water quality products that include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems for commercial and residential applications. Further, it provides smart mixing system under the IntelliStation name; thermostat with home automation voice recognition capabilities under the Invita name; and platinum boiler under the AERCO Benchmark name. The company sells its products to plumbing, heating, and mechanical wholesale distributors and dealers, as well as original equipment manufacturers, specialty product distributors, do-it-yourself chains, and retail chains; and directly to wholesalers and private label accounts. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pumps, pipe fittings, and other products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segment, Equipment and Engineering and Financial Services. The company offers diaphragm, angle seat, and sanitary ball valves; sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring, and clean-in-place return pumps; and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. In addition, the company offers underwriting related advisory services to financial institutions and corporate clients; and provides distribution and management services for direct banking products issued by small and medium commercial banks. It offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. The company was formerly known as Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd in November 2020. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

