Financial Management Network Inc. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 4,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $194.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.60, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

