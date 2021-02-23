First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

