First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.23

Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $588.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,287,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its position in First Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 51,421 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial by 44.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

