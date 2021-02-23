First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 86.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 316.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,601 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,730. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

