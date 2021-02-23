First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Ross E. Leckie Sells 500 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Ross E. Leckie sold 500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $22,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,221.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. 6,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,340. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.