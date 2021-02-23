First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer Buys 250,000 Shares

First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,480,313 shares in the company, valued at C$6,114,723.64.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Keith Neumeyer acquired 100,000 shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Keith Neumeyer acquired 50,000 shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,250.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Keith Neumeyer acquired 25,000 shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

TSE FF opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$292.15 million and a P/E ratio of -7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44. First Mining Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60.

First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.