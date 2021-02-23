First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Reliance Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get First Reliance Bancshares alerts:

First Reliance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73.

First Reliance Bancshares Company Profile

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Reliance Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and deposit insurance products. It also provides personal loans, including unsecured, auto, real estate, overdraft protection, and other loans, as well as home equity line of credit; business loans, such as business installment, commercial real estate, and overdraft protection loans, as well as business lines of credit; mortgage loans; and debit and credit card services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for First Reliance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reliance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.