First Trust Advisors LP Buys 27,696 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 117.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of ChemoCentryx worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,087,000 after purchasing an additional 184,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.12 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

