First Trust Advisors LP Buys 29,982 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 128.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 197.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BancFirst by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BANF opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Joe Goyne bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,484,800. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

