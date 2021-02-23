First Trust Advisors LP Buys 93,533 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,533 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of First BanCorp. worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 30.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 101,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 390,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Shares of FBP opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.