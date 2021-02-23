First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.32 Million Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of World Fuel Services worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INT opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,029.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $998,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $577,441. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

