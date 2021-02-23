First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.34 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 35.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDA stock opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.97 and its 200-day moving average is $147.34.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

