First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of ESNT opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $230,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,743,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.