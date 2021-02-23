First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 36,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,904 shares of company stock valued at $17,089,670. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average is $86.17. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.13 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $144.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

