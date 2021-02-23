First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. 467,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,542. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.