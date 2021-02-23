Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $9.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.43. 63,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.94. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -346.79 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.63.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

