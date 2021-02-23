Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $124.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FND. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.65.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $98.18 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,064,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,316,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,043 shares of company stock worth $9,011,904 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,947,000 after acquiring an additional 764,306 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,260 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,105,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after purchasing an additional 341,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

