FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

FLIDY opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

