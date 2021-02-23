Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $171.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $2,459,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $3,315,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

