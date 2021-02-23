FOAM (FOAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.53 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. FOAM has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and $55,677.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FOAM has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.18 or 0.00783114 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00031549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00039889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058641 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.69 or 0.04645005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,736,343 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

