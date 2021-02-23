Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Williams Financial Group

Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.48.

FL opened at $53.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 594,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,307,957 shares of company stock worth $49,795,759 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

