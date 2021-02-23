Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.48.

Shares of FL opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 342,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $13,082,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,307,957 shares of company stock worth $49,795,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 944.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 88,355 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 16.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

