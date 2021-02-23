Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOR. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Forestar Group by 455.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Forestar Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 126,191 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE FOR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. 3,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
Featured Article: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.