Forum Energy Technologies (FET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.61) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $105.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.00.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

