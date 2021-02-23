Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.28 ($54.45).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €35.88 ($42.21) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.55.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

